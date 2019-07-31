Bops Vs. Ballads: John Legend Goes Toe To Toe With James Corden In All-Out Sing-Off [Video]

John Legend Faces James Corden In Sing-Off

If anyone can get a tune out of a star, it’s late night host James Corden. However, this time, the music came more as a battle than a friendly karaoke ride.

John Legend stopped by Corden’s show and things got intense when Corden argued that summer bops are better than sappy ballads. Of course, the ballad guru John Legend felt attacked so a face-off had to happen.

Watch the two go at it below with help from The Filharmonic where they cover a cappella versions of the Jonas Brothers, All-4-One and of course, John Legend.