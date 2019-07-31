Here’s What Happened When Ayesha Celebrated Her Cream Of Wheat Coupledom With Steph On Their 8th Anniversary

Ppl slandering Ayesha’s 8 year anniversary post to Steph but be calling these other couples that’s with somebody new every 6 months “goals” pic.twitter.com/hLA63pvqeI — Mardy Marvel (@MardyMarvel) July 31, 2019

Ayesha’s Anniversary Post On IG Stirs Up Twitter Chatter

At this point, a very married Ayesha Curry can’t even celebrate her husband Steph on their EIGHTH wedding Anniversary without the internet imploding and it’s completely ridiculous yet increasingly normal at a time when Single Forever Twitter is determined to rain on the Currys perfectly imperfect parade.

People have the nerve to call his wife ugly. How miserable do u have to be to even say that? She’s beautiful!! pic.twitter.com/Uc6K9b2XIB — Favor Upon Me 💜💜💜 (@CapStephofWest) July 30, 2019

