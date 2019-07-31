Liz Coming For Them COINS: Elizabeth Warren’s Priceless Hand Rub During Debates Sparks Hilarious GIFs

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Gives Viral Hand Rub At Presidential Primary Debate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will take your rich dollars now.

The senator made a big splash at the presidential primary debate on Tuesday, pushing her far-left policies and not backing down against anyone who challenged her.

When the topic of taxing the rich came up, the presidential candidate couldn’t hide her excitement. CNN anchor and debate moderator Don Lemon posed a question to Rep. John Delaney, asking whether Warren’s proposed wealth tax was a fair way to fund child care and education:

“Your estimated net worth is more than $65 million,” Lemon told Delaney. “That would make you subject to Sen. Warren’s proposed wealth tax on the assets of the richest 75,000 homes, households or so in the United States. Do you think Senator Warren’s wealth tax is a fair way to fund child care and education?”

Warren was clearly excited about possibly getting Delaney’s over $65 million taxable assets because she giddily rubbed her hands together when the question was posed. Peep the incident below.

The Warren wealth tax hand rub!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2YF54JwPEv — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 31, 2019

The Internet immediately stanned.

Warren literally rubbed her hands w/ glee when Don Lemon pointed out that Delaney would be subject to her wealth tax. — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) July 31, 2019

And a GIF was born.

Elizabeth Warren did the Birdman hand rub before she lit John Delaney up.. for the second time… #DemDebate 🤣🔥pic.twitter.com/hu1vY22Z0U — Double L must Rock The Bells (@LoveThePuck) July 31, 2019

That wasn’t it for Liz’s viral moments either. She also dropped this gem against Delaney:

“I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for. I don’t get it.”

Extremely rude of Elizabeth Warren to murder John Delaney on national television like this.#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/9OO6F6T0Mw — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) July 31, 2019

Hit the flip for more hilarious takes on Liz’s epic hand rub, wealth tax and her laid out plan to come for candidates’ wigs.