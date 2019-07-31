Whoa: Brazilian Prison Brawl Leaves 57 PEOPLE Dead & 16 Decapitated

State prisons chief Jarbas Vasconcelos said the fire quickly spread with inmates held in old container units that had been adapted for the prison.

Police forces weren’t able to enter the building for several hours because of the fire, and two prison staff members were held hostage, but were eventually let go.

“It was a targeted attack. The aim was to show that it was a settling of accounts between the two groups, not a protest or rebellion against the prison system,” Vasconcelos explained.

No firearms were discovered by authorities, only makeshift knives. Forty-six inmates are now expected to be transferred to other prisons, ten of which will travel to stricter federal facilities.