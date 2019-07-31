“Basketball Wives” Exclusive: Evelyn Lets OG Have It Over Being Messy! [VIDEO]

The Ladies Of “Basketball Wives” Get Real About All The Messiness

A new episode of “Basketball Wives” is coming on tonight and the ladies aren’t holding anything back when it comes to airing out their differences. Watch an exclusive clip below:

Who do you think is being messiest? OG? Cecy? It seems like Jackie has FINALLY given up that spot.

VH1’s “Basketball Wives” airs Wednesday, July 31 at 8PM ET/PT.