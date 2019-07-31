Happy Birthday! Vivica Fox Brought In Her 55th Birthday With Dinner Hosted By Tina And Richard Lawson

Vivica Fox Birthday Party Pictures

Vivica Fox Celebrates 55th Birthday With Beverly Hills Dinner Party

Happy Birthday Vivica!!! Tina and Richard Lawson hosted a private dinner party for actress Vivica A. Fox who celebrated her 55th birthday yesterday!

Nestled at the Lawson’s private residence in Beverly Hills, the lavish affair was attended by some of Fox’s closest friends including her Face The Truth co-stars Areva Martin and Dr. Judy Ho, Oscar-winner Regina King, Empire co-star Tasha Smith, Cookie Johnson and Simone Smith, just to name a few!

Guests dined on Tina’s homemade gumbo and three different kinds of cake!

Check out more photos below:

