Retro Thirst Alert! Here’s What The Baddest ’90s RomCom Baddies Look Like Now
’90s RomCom Baddies In 2019
We’re baaaack with more delicious ’90s nostalgia. This time, bringing you the baddest ’90s RomCom baddies for you to re-swoon over years after starring in our fave heart-melting movies that flooded the greatest cinema decade EVER of ALL-TIME.
Hit the flip to see what the baddest ’90s RomCom baddies look like now.
Lela Rochon
Robin Givens
Theresa Randle
Melinda Williams
Nia Long
Monica Calhoun
Sanaa Lathan
View this post on Instagram
GM Dawlings! #SatSmiles & smooches from the AMAZING #GramblingStateUniversity Blessed to recieve the KEY to the city yesterday also honored #CoachEddieGRobinson Makeup/Hair @beyondbeautybyjada Rocking @ToryBurch dress @bigothejeweler Fox chain also @pamandgela tracksuit @CandyIceJewelry #Lifeisgood #GodIsGood #Blessed #Respect #GurlPower #VivicaFoxHair #TeamVivica #TeamFox #MyGrindDontStop #LegitmateCareer #BossMoves #LoveWins #ClassicBadChick 🙆🏾♀️🤗💖
Vivica Fox
Regina Hall
Angela Bassett
Melissa De Sousa
View this post on Instagram
Ball gown beach gang!! 😆🏖 We had sooo much fun. Big shout out to my girl @sophyholland who is so talented and one of the coolest women I’ve met in a long time. And to my girl Liz Leonard, thank you for writing such a beautiful story. To everyone one at the @people shoot … you were so good to us … thank you🌸✨
Jada Pinkett Smith
Paula Jai Parker
Lynn Whitfield
Shari Headley
View this post on Instagram
This #weekend and every day thereafter do your very best to remember [if it costs you your #peace ~ it's too expensive.] True #wealth goes beyond dollar amounts and materialistic objects. Being healthy, feeling great, and sharing cool #life experiences as your #optimal #self with loved ones and friends, are the new luxuries that you’ll want to #enjoy and flaunt for this lifetime. Protect your #happy #Friday #wellbeing #wisdom #LiveLimitlessly 💕
Chenoa Maxwell
