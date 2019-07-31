Bronx Bombshell Jazzy Amra Celebrates Her Solo Status On “Single Single”
Jazzy Amra’s “Single Single” Is Essential For Your Hot Girl Summer Playlist
Multi-Grammy Award-winning artist Wyclef Jean’s Heads Music label signee and R&B singer-songwriter Jazzy Amra has a brand new single celebrating self-worth, hot girl summer shenanigans and chasing dreams called “Single Single.”
Listen to it HERE:
“Single, Single” follows Jazzy Amra’s 2019 EP “AMRA”.
Here’s more about the Bronx born singer:
Heads Music recording artist JAZZY AMRA was born Jazmine Pena in The Bronx with a single mother in less-than-ideal circumstances. Driven by the memory of her mother’s passion for music, Jazzy has burst onto the New York hip hop scene, collaborating with the likes of international superstar Wyclef Jean and Harlem rapper Dave East. Jazzy is featured on Wyclef’s album Carnival III: Fall and Rise of a Refugee. She’s also featured on Dave East’s singles “Slow Down” and “Make it Out.” Jazzy recently released her well received debut album “AMRA” and received over 1 million views in a week’s time on YouTube for her single “You Got Me.” Jazzy is also featured on Wyclef Jean’s new 2019 album “Wyclef Goes Back to School.”
Hit the flip for more from Jazzy
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.