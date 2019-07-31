Queen & Slim: Watch A Tinder Date Take A Sinister Turn In New Trailer [Video]

This. Looks. GOOD.

“Queen & Slim” Trailer

The new trailer for Lena Waithe’s upcoming new drama is absolutely thrilling. As previously reported Queen & Slim stars Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith as a duo whose Tinder date takes a sinister turn. After Daniel’s character (Slim) is pulled over for a minor traffic infraction the situation escalates with sudden and tragic results and he and Queen end up on the run as fugitives.

The incident is actually captured on video and now the new Bonnie & Clyde, Queen & Slim are born. The two unwittingly become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief, and pain for people across the country.

Watch the latest Queen & Slim trailer below.