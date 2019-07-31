R. Kelly’s Lawyers Say Racketeering Case Is Based On Nothing But “Groupie Remorse” – Asks Judge To Release Him On Bail (Exclusive Details)

R. Kelly Accused of Trafficking School Girls Around The Country For Sex Abuse

R. Kelly’s lawyers have put the blame on the disgraced singer’s alleged victims as they mount a bid for him to be let out on bail.

In a letter to the judge July 30, lawyer Douglas C. Anton characterizes the five “Jane Doe” witnesses in Kelly’s federal racketeering case as “disgruntled groupies” who only came forward because of “groupie remorse,” and an overzealous Cook County, Il prosecutor, according to the letter, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

The lawyer says Kelly’s legal team will show “how these groupies sought out Robert’s attention, even fought each other for it, voluntarily contacted him, came to his shows, pined to be with him and how Robert would spend his time and even become friends with, and care about these groupies and fans who were dying to be with him,” the letter states.

The attorneys said the government’s characterization of R. Kelly as the head of a “criminal enterprise” was false, and that the “Pied Piper” was simply running a tight ship on tour. And as for those tours, the “Honey Love” singer’s lawyers contend that the way Kelly ran his “fan experiences” were for the protection of the fans – who were both male and female.

Kelly is set to appear in Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday for his first appearance in the racketeering case, where he is scheduled to be arraigned. His lawyer said Kelly’s two girlfriends – who have been dubbed his “alleged sex slaves” – will be in the courtroom to support their man.

Kelly is also facing another, a simultaneous federal case in Illinois for child porn charges.

The judge in the racketeering case has yet to rule on granting Kelly bail.