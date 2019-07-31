“Growing Up Hip Hop ATL” Exclusive: Da Brat Thinks Brandon Needs To Catch A Fade Over His Foolishness

Deb Antney Tells Da Brat That Brandon Was Lying

“Growing Up Hip Hop: ATL” returns for a new episode on Thursday, but while we wait — we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure! As you guys already know Brandon has been catching hell all season for most of his claims, well Da Brat has had about ENOUGH. Watch below:

The upcoming new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta,” airs Thursday, August 1 at 9PM on WE tv.