Nice Try! NeNe Denies ‘Exploding’ Over Cynthia’s Engagement—Is A #RHOA Reconciliation On The Way?

NeNe Leakes Denies Being Upset About Cynthia Bailey’s Engagement

NeNe Leakes knows you think she had a shady reaction to her former friend’s engagement and she’s setting the record straight.

As previously reported Cynthia Bailey is engaged to her sportscaster sweetie Mike Hill and she and her family and friends couldn’t be happier

According to RadarOnline however, her ex-bestie NeNe was upset about the couple making things official and she “exploded” in rage in part because her friend Marlo was on hand.

“When she found out that her close friend Marlo Hampton was on hand to witness Cynthia’s engagement that was filmed for RHOA, she was livid. […] “NeNe was pissed with Marlo for filming with Cynthia and the rest of the group,” the insider snitched to Radar.

Ooop!

NeNe’s since debunked the story and she told fans that she actually sent Cynthia a gift to congratulate her on her upcoming nuptials.

“I couldn’t be happier for her finding love again,” wrote NeNe.

“Number 1, WHY would i explode? WHY? Chile I don’t want high blood pressure,” wrote NeNe in a since-deleted post. “Number 2, i sent @cynthiabailey10 the nite of her engagement a beautiful gift and card. I couldn’t be happier for her finding love again. Number 3 @radaronline and all the others who continue to pick this up, post, write trying to diminish/damage my character should try using their time in a more productive way like donating to @americancancersociety The Lies The Lies The Lies in @kandi voice 😝”.

In a comments section, she also told a fan that she “loves Cynthia like a sister.”

Mind you, NeNe previously hinted that she thought Cynthia and Mike Hill’s relationship was a storyline and said that Cynthia using the “#CHill” [Cynthia Hill] hashtag made Cyn look insecure.

“That’s how I feel about it. It seems like it’s overdone like it’s overkill to me. A girl can have an opinion, honey!” said NeNe. “But I have been the most supportive of Cynthia and Michael, despite what any of these girls are out here saying.”

Guess NeNe’s over Cynthia “betraying her” by inviting Kenya Moore out without telling her.