So Sad: Russian IG Influencer Fatally Stabbed, Stuffed In Suitcase By Ex-BF Days Before Baecation With New Lover

Russian IG Influencer Murdered By Jealous Ex-BF

This is tragic.

Ekaterina Karaglanova, 24 was found fatally stabbed and stuffed into a suitcase days before she was supposed to go on vacation with her new boyfriend. According to reports from BBC News, ex-boyfriend Maxim Gareyev confessed to stabbing Karaglanova “at least five times in the neck and chest” in a recorded interview. The 33-year-old man says the model “repeatedly insulted and humiliated” him before he killed her.

“She told me that I was ugly and that even plastic [surgery] would not help me,” he said, saying she had told him it would take a year for him to save enough money for them to meet again. “I could not stand it.”

According to the report, Ms. Karaglanova was a qualified doctor, specializing in dermatology. With over 100K Instagram followers, she traveled often and had recently started a new relationship and had planned a holiday to The Netherlands to celebrate her birthday on July 30th.