Tiddays & Grapesss: Funniest Reactions To Rick Ross Feeding Jordyn Woods The Finest Of Fancy Fruits In His New Video

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Jordyn Woods & Rick Ross

Source: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SECNDNTURE/Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Hilarious Reactions To Ricky Rozay Feeding Jordyn Woods

By now, you’ve hopefully seen slimmed down bawse Ricky Rozay feed Jordyn Woods the finest of fancy fruits in his new “BIG TYME” video marking a truly momentous moment in fruit feeding history that sparked hilarious chitter-chatter across Twitter.

Peep the funniest reactions to Rawse feeding Jordyn Woods extravagant fruits on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.