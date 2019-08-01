Dem Debates 2020: Kamala Harris Gets Slammed On Messy Criminal Justice History While Protest Erupts For Eric Garner

Democratic Debates: Kamala Harris Grilled Over Attorney General History While Protestors Demand Daniel Pantaleo Be Fired

A lot went down on Night 2 of the second Democratic presidential debates, and much of the spice was aimed at former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.

In one instance, Sen. Cory Booker and Biden were comparing past measures on criminal justice and while Booker took shots at Biden’s major role in the punitive 1994 crime bill, Biden clapped back by accusing Booker of allowing the Newark police to use “stop and frisk” tactics that disproportionately targeted Black people.

Booker had a response for this:

“You’re dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor.”

Uuuum…okay Cory.

Booker went on to argue that he inherited a broken police force and “embraced” reforms. Peep the interaction below.

Probably one of the biggest grills from the night regarding criminal justice came from Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. She methodically ripped into Sen. Kamala Harris’ troubling history as California’s attorney general, one which involved preventing more people from leaving prison. Peep the bloodbath below.

With all the drama going on, politicians were put under more pressure when protests interrupted the debate calling for Daniel Pantaleo, the cop who killed Eric Garner, to be fired.

Debate comes to a halt as "Fire Pantaleo" chants come from the audience for the second time pic.twitter.com/HWiJtly1Hy — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) August 1, 2019

Folks re not playing this election season. As they shouldn’t.