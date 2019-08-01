Issa Rae On Why She Chose NOT To Be Humble For Her Emerging Entrepreneur Award Acceptance Speech [Video]

Issa Rae Talks About Acceptance Speeches And Season 4 Of Insecure

Issa Rae stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night to talk about some A-list cameos we can expect on her new HBO series, Black Lady Sketch Show. She also gives us an update on Season 4 of Insecure and when the new episodes are expected to start filmin.

While she’s in the building, Issa also talks about how she was inspired by her favorite rappers when she wrote her acceptance speech for the Emerging Entrepreneur Award.

“I was going to do the typical like, I was grateful to get the award,” she explained. “But I was like, f-that like I want to be like not humble about it and I started thinking about some of my favorite hip-hop artists who don’t know what that means at all. They don’t know what humility is.”

Check out the whole interview for yourself down below: