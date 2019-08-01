Karlie Redd Replicates Her Seasoned Lady Bits Into Sex Toys For $300K Deal

‘L&HH: ATL’ Star Karlie Redd Lands $300K Sex Toy Deal

If you’ve always dreamed of smashing Karlie Redd‘s Love & Hip Hop: ATL lady bits to smithereens, you’re in luck.

The reality TV star and certified sexologist is teaming up with Doc Johnson for her own line of sex toys that will include casts of her butt and… flower. Apparently, it’ll all feel 100% natural and Karlie is all set to earn a NICE coin as a brand ambassador for the sex toy company.

From TMZ:

TMZ has learned the “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star just inked a HUGE deal with Doc Johnson for her own line of sex toys … and there’s $300,000 on the line for her to become a brand ambassador — selling casts of her butt and vagina. Karlie’s fans are gonna get to know her super intimately … honchos at Doc Johnson tell TMZ their experts recently made molds of Karlie’s lady parts, and they’re turning them into sex toys called strokers. We’re told the little gadgets feel exactly like the real thing … so Karlie’s admirers can get down with her any time, any where. What a country!!!

Doc Johnson tells TMZ the molds took 6 hours to make and will run you approximately $70 each, adding…

Karlie’s rep, KD McNair, tells us she’s creating a blog to share her sexpert advice on lovemaking and relationships, and she’s also putting together special packages of sex toys for men and women.

Stay tuned and click HERE to see some HILARIOUS photos Karlie Redd’s butt-molding process.