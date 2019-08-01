Numba One Stunna: Jasmine “Golden Barbie” Sanders Named Sports Illustrated Swim’s Rookie Of The Year

Congratulations are in order for Jasmine Sanders! It was announced today that Jasmine has been named Sports Illustrated 2019 Rookie of the Year! Sanders was chosen from an exceptional rookie class that included Camille Kostek, Haley Kalil, Halima Aden, Jasmine Sanders, Kelsey Merritt, Olivia Brower, Tara Lynn and Winnie Harlow.

According to the press release:

The Rookie of the Year title is awarded to a woman from the 2019 rookie class who embodies the brand and is exceptional in front of the camera and behind the camera. The Rookie is chosen based on a combination of popular vote, editor’s choice and an evaluation of proven history as an SI Swimsuit brand ambassador.

Previous winners of the Rookie of the Year title include Chrissy Teigen (2010), Kate Upton (2011), Nina Agdal (2012), Kate Bock (2013), Sara Sampaio (2014), Kelly Rohrbach (2015), Barbara Palvin (2016), Bianca Balti (2017) and Alexis Ren (2018).

Looks like she’s in GREAT company!

If you’ve been under a rock and don’t know much about Jas, she’s the model commonly known by her nickname – Golden Barbie. Sanders was born in Frankenthal, Germany and raised in Columbia, South Carolina. Sanders has appeared in campaigns with Bvlgari, Roberto Cavalli, MCM, Ralph Lauren, Ugg, Gap, Victoria’s Secret, Victoria’s Secret PINK and American Eagle. She’s also landed covers with Elle Magazine Turkey, Harper’s Bazaar Kazakhstan, Harper’s Bazaar Mexico, InStyle Russia, L’Officiel Switzerland, Lui Magazine, Ocean Drive.

Congrats Jasmine!

Hit the flip for more sizzling hot shots from Jasmine’s social media.