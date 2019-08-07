HBO Hosts Exclusive Game Night & Screening For “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

This week, HBO® hosted a special Atlanta screening event in anticipation of the premiere of “A Black Lady Sketch Show” – the network’s new comedy series executive produced by Robin Thede and Issa Rae. The event featured an intimate, one-of-a-kind game night experience followed by an exclusive screening of the debut episode of A Black Lady Sketch Show prior to the show’s premiere on Friday August 2nd. The game night invitedthe audience to participate in the fun, nostalgia-filled card game Black Card Revoked® featuring a specialBlack Women in Comedy Edition Expansion Pack.

Following the game night, guests were invited to view an exclusive screening of the debut episode of “A Black Lady Sketch Show”. The half-hour comedy series “A Black Lady Sketch Show” is a narrative set in a limitless magical reality full of dynamic, hilarious characters and celebrity guests. Executive Produced by Robin Thede and Issa Rae (Insecure), the new show features sketches performed by a core cast of black women, including Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Brunson. “A Black Lady Sketch Show” is the first sketch comedy series to be written, directed and starring black women! Talk about Black Girl Magic!! Will you be tuning in? Check out more exclusive event photos on the flip!