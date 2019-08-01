Watch ScHoolboy Q’s Video For “Lies” Featuring Ty Dolla Sign & YG, Directed By Teyana Taylor [Video]

ScHoolboy Q Drops His Latest Music Video For “Lies”

ScHoolboy Q just dropped yet another video from his album CrasH Talk, and this time, he gifted us with a visual for his track, “Lies” with Ty Dolla $ign and YG.

In the video–which is directed by none other than Teyana Taylor–we see a crowd of people watching one of Q’s other visuals at a drive-in movie theater. It opens with ScHoolboy as the victim of a drive-by after he just finished off someone else, which sets the tone for this dark yet light-hearted video.

Peep the visual down below to see how it all plays out: