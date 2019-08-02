Finally! Sex Trafficking Victim Cyntoia Brown Set To Be Freed Next Week

Cyntoia Brown To Be Released Next Week

Cyntoia Brown is finally getting her redemption.

The woman who was sentenced to life in prison at 16 years old for killing her sex trafficker will be released from prison next week.

USA Today reports that Cyntoia will be released Wednesday after being incarcerated at The Tennessee Prison for Women for 15 years.

As previously reported Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam granted her clemency in January after her case made national headlines and celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Rihanna drew attention to her story.

Cyntoia’s sentence will be commuted to parole where she will stay under state supervision for the next 10 years.

