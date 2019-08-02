OG Hot Girl S***: Lisa Bonet’s Drawls-Drenching Hubby Jason Momoa & BAEby Daddy Lenny Kravitz Are BFFs & Blowing Up Twitter

Happy birthday brother. Love and respect always. Ohana ‘til the end. pic.twitter.com/44YemHYnC8 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 1, 2019

Lisa Bonet’s Hubby & Baby Daddy Are Blowing Up Twitter

So beautiful to see Lisa Bonet’s husband Jason Momoa and her ex-husband/baby daddy Lenny Kravitz get along so well as members of quite possibly the prettiest blended family on Earth. (Oh and shouts to OG Hot Girl Lisa Bonet just because)

Whew, the perfection and maturity that radiates from the panty-sizzling BFFs currently going viral with a genuinely pure Twitter celebration of Jason Momoa’s birthday that has the ladies in a TIZZY.

Lisa Bonet vibrates on a whole different level. I don’t even think it’s something we can comprehend. Lenny AND Jason?! In one lifetime?! And they both not only are on good terms with her but with each other?! Man, come on. Let me touch the hem of her hemp garment. #LRT pic.twitter.com/FEch0mSPzs — April (@ReignOfApril) August 2, 2019

