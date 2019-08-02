Petty & Pettier: Twitter Takes Sides In The Bubbling 50 Cent Vs. Rick Ross Re-Beef

50 & Rawse’s Re-Beef Stirs Up Twitter Chatter

Yea, so fancy fruit-feeder Ricky Rawse is slightly re-beefing with nemesis 50 Cent after basically saying he would’ve worked with his infamous rival if there were still value there in a hilariously petty shot that set the tone for 50 Cent’s equally petty response: “I don’t know what his value is to music culture at this moment.”

Whew chillay, things are getting messsy but, then again, both artists are promoting projects (“Port of Miami 2” and “Power,” Season 6) so this alllll might just be promo.

Which one of these stats belongs to 50 cent? (The other is Rick ross) pic.twitter.com/KgZgLzBcIq — HotepFacts (@httpEra404) August 2, 2019

