Fail: Man Tries To Rob Bank Using Written Note, Too Bad His Whole A$$ Government Name Was On It

Bank Robber Sloppily Hands Teller Note With His Name On It

One bank robber didn’t plan his big heist in the best way…

According to CNN, on late Monday morning Michael Harrell strolled into a U.S. Bank in Cleveland and handed the teller a note. It literally read:

“This is a robbery. Don’t get nobody hurt,” according to the Cleveland police.

How cinematic.

The only problem? The aspiring robber wrote the note on a piece of paper that had his name on it.

“When the teller took the note and looked at it and looked at the other side, she saw his name. He had used a note that he had used earlier at the (Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles) and it had his name on it,” said special agent Vicki Anderson of the FBI’s Cleveland office.

Did we mention the guy didn’t conceal his face or anything. He straight up walked in the bank in a black tee, a ball cap and a face ready for the masses.

Police say 54-year-old Michael Harrell walked up to the counter at a U.S. Bank branch in Cleveland on Monday. https://t.co/K5caKQ5bxp — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) August 2, 2019

The bank teller ended giving Harrell $206 and then called the cops with the info from Harrell’s BMV form. You can expect Mike was an easy find.

And get this, the teller later told cops that Harrell was a regular at the bank, often visiting for cash advances, according to the case report. The teller even said she addressed him by his name when handing the money over.

Smh, come on Mike.

The 54-year-old ended up getting arrested, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, a spokeswoman for the Cleveland Division of Police.

Special agent Anderson said this isn’t the first time someone attempted a sloppy robbery.

“We’ve had individuals drop things on the way out the door that they didn’t intend to obviously. We’ve had individuals drop cell phones that have all their identifying information in it,” she said. “When you present a note that has your name already on it and address, it helps law enforcement tremendously.”

Ya think?

The Cuyahoga County District Attorney’s Office said they haven’t received any charges against Harrell yet.