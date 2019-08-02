People Ain’t Isht: Mother Receives Life Sentence After Killing Daughters Who ‘Got In The Way Of Her Sex Life’

‘Emotionless’ Mother Jailed For Life After Killing Two Young Daughters

A mother from England has been jailed for life for killing her two young daughters after they “got in the way” of her sex life.

Louise Porton denied killing her 3-year-old Lexi Draper and 17-month-old Scarlett Vaughan, but just over two weeks later, she was found guilty by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, according to Yahoo News UK. The 23-year-old was handed a life sentence and ordered to serve a minimum of 32 years in jail at the same court on Friday.

During her five-week-trial, jurors heard that Porton had accepted 41 friend requests on a dating app just a day after her 3-year-old’s death.

When the toddler was ill in hospital–just over a week before she died–Porton had taken topless photos in the bathroom and was arranging to perform sexual acts in exchange for money with a man she had met through a website. Evidence showed that she had some incredibly damning internet searches including: “Why did my 3 year(-old) stop breathing”, and “Why do toddler having a fit stop them breathing” back in January of 2018.

Police say that it was “clear from the evidence” of her search history and Lexi’s two hospital admissions that Louise had tried to kill her daughter twice before eventually succeeding. She suffocated Lexi on January 15 last year and was heard “laughing” at a funeral parlor just two days before killing Scarlett a couple weeks later, on February 1.

During the trial, prosecutor Oliver Saxby QC told jurors: “The overwhelming inference is Lexi and Scarlett died because someone deliberately interfered with their breathing….At times, her two children got in the way of her doing what she wanted, when she wanted and with whom she wanted.”

The girls’ father, who never met Scarlett, said their deaths had left him “broken”, with “nothing to live for”.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, he said: “I sit and think, day and night, and I can’t understand why my two little girls were taken away because Louise wanted to sleep around.”