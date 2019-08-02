“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Michael Drops A Bomb On Sarah! “We Need To Get A Divorce” [VIDEO]

Michael Is Ready To End Marriage With Sarah

Our favorites on “Life After Lockup” are back with a brand new episode TONIGHT… and we’ve got an exclusive preview clip for you to check out. Watch it below:

WOW! They just had another baby. But Michael’s right, they’ve been in a pretty toxic situation for awhile.

Here’s more details on the episode:

Sarah faces Michael and things go left when Michael makes a shocking claim. Scott’s surprising confession stuns Lizzie as Tracie flips when Clint goes MIA before their Vegas wedding. Lamar loses it when Andrea’s sneaky scheme is revealed.​

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP: LIFE AFTER LOCKUP – “THE SCHEMIEST SCHEME EVER” – Airs Friday, August 2nd at 9/8C on WEtv