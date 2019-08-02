Pillow-Humping Drake Stans Are Wallowing In “Care Package” Sadness & It’s Hilarious

This care package got me singing like pic.twitter.com/xVk8ub3j81 — ‎۞ 🇩🇴 (@DeadMonBernz) August 2, 2019

Drake’s “Care Package” Release Sparks Hilarious Hysteria

If you’re wondering why everyone’s so sad on this glorious Friday afternoon, listen to Drake’s newly released compilation of beloved loosies (and tear-scented jams) that have countless Drake stans wallowing in sadness on social media while proving yet again that Drizzy is the greatest “event” artist of his era.

Me listening to drake care package thinking about the past pic.twitter.com/8GazEPkPbJ — Rip nipsey hussle (@babyitsmb) August 2, 2019

