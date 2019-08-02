The Cast Of “Dear White People” Gets Gussied Up For Vol. 3 Premiere

- By Bossip Staff
Logan Browning at the Dear White People Vol. 3 Premiere

Source: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia / Splash News

The stars of “Dear White People” hit the red carpet Thursday night for their Vol. 3 premiere. Cast members including Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Ashley Blaine Featherston and more got glam to celebrate their newest Netflix season.

Ashley Blaine Featherson at the Dear White People Vol. 3 Premiere

Source: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia / Splash News

We love Ashley’s look. We’re hoping her character gets some extra loving this season, she’s one of our favorites.

