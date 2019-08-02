Watch Lupita Nyong’o As A Zombie-Fighting Teacher In The New Trailer For ‘Little Monsters’ [Video]

Lupita Nyong’o Stars In The New Trailer For Little Monsters

Zombies end up ruining a school trip in the new trailer for Little Monsters.

Starring Lupita Nyong’o, Alexander England, and Josh Gad, the horror/comedy flick finds Nyong’o’s character fighting off zombies in order to protect her students. The trailer shows the award winning actress fighting alongside her co-stars as they try to reassure the kids that everything’s okay–even though it most definitely is not.

While a US release for the film hasn’t been announced yet, Little Monsters will arrive in the UK and Ireland on November 15. Check out the trailer below: