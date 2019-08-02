Heartbreaking: Dad Who Accidentally Left Twins In Hot Car Will Say Final Goodbyes At Funeral Today

Funeral To Be Held For Twins In Accidental Hot Car Death

As we previously reported, 39-year-old Juan Rodriguez has been charged in the accidental hot car death of his 1-year-old twins. In an update, CBS reveals a funeral for his babies will take place today.

“Today there will be a funeral for 1-year-old twins who died after their father left them in a car, apparently by accident. Juan Rodriguez is charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and endangering the welfare of a child. There’s been 24 hot car deaths this year,” the news site tweeted out, alongside a clip detailing the incident.

If you aren’t aware of what happened, the story is absolutely horrific. A disabled war veteran, Rodriguez was supposed to drop his kids off prior to going into work (where he cares for the homeless and other vets). Rodriguez dropped his 4-year-old son off at daycare, then went about his day, forgetting that his twins were in the backseat and needed to be dropped off at their separate daycare center.

Rodriguez parked at the hospital where he works at 8:22 a.m. and didn’t return to his car until 4 p.m. Then, 10 minutes after he left work and drove off, he pulled over because he realized what he’d done.

“I left them in the car!” he reportedly screamed, as witnesses called 911. His kids were pronounced dead on the scene.

We are deeply sorry to report this story and we are praying for Rodriguez and his family at this time.