Chance The Rapper Talks To Zane Lowe About ‘The Big Day,’ Kanye West, And Being Independent [Video]

Chance The Rapper Sits Down With Zane Lowe To Talk About His New Album

Chance The Rapper is the latest artist to sit down for an in-depth discussion with Zane Lowe.

Throughout their interview, Chance talks about his wedding, calling it “the best wedding of all time,” while also proclaiming that they need to have a movie made about it. He also explained why he’s kept so strong on his preference for more independent approaches to the music industry, Kanye West’s influencer on him, his future ambitions, and more.

