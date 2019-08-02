All The Smoke: iOne’s David Dennis Jr. Says Deranged Dorito’s Fed His White Supremacist Fanbase [Video]

David Dennis Jr. Appears On “The Damage Report”, Talks Trump’s White Supremacy

One of our esteemed editors recently took their talents to a top daily news show.

David Dennis Jr. recently appeared on “The Damage Report” (again!) to eloquently explain to Brooke Thomas and Jayar Jackson how Trump’s coddled and comforted his white supremacist fanbase and will use that in the 2020 election.

“What Donald Trump has succeeded in doing is making white power and white supremacy the most important thing going on in Washington. He has fed his base, and that is a win for him,” said Dennis.

WATCH: “What Donald Trump has succeeded in doing is making white power and white supremacy the most important thing going on in Washington. He has fed his base, and that is a win for him.” – @DavidDTSS on intensifying racism in the White House pic.twitter.com/b3w6c4xhUu — The Damage Report (@TheDamageReport) August 1, 2019

Not only that, Dennis talked about the black child that was recently charged with assault during a dodgeball game and those absolutely unsurprising racist comments that Reagan made that recently resurfaced.

“This is the Ronald Reagan that we all knew. This recording has taken some people by surprise, but for black folks in this country, it’s not surprising at all.”

