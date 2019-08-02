TO FREEDOM!!! A$AP Rocky Gets Released From Jail Pending The Verdict From His Swedish Assault Trial

A$AP Rocky Has Been Released From Swedish Custody

After weeks in Swedish custody, A$AP Rocky is free.

The rapper posted a picture to his Instagram page for the first time in a month, thanking everyone who supported him over the last few weeks. He also thanks the court for letting him go back home to his family.

This post follows news that Rocky was just released from jail today while the judges in his Swedish assault case decided his fate. A$AP and the other two defendants are free to leave Sweden while they await a verdict, which is expected to come August 14.

Prosecutors requested that Rocky–who’s already spent a month in jail–remain in the country because he was a flight risk, but the judges disagreed. Prosecutors also asked the judges to impose a 6-month jail sentence for the rapper, saying he should be judged harshly because they claim he threw a bottle at the alleged victim–while A$AP admitted to picking up the bottle, he denies using it on the alleged victim.

According to TMZ, Rocky got a huge assist on Friday from two eyewitnesses who both said they did NOT see Rocky strike the alleged victim with a bottle, which is the centerpiece of the prosecution’s case.

Annoyingly, Donald Chump tweeted following news of Rocky’s release, letting off some of the most insufferable puns anyone has ever heard.

A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

In more adorable news, it looks like Rocky called his pal Tyler, The Creator right after he was released to share the good news–How heart-warming!