“To Have And To Hold: Charlotte” Exclusive! Watch What Happens When Alane Asks Juliana If She Knew Josh Dated Men [VIDEO]

Everything Pops Off On OWN’s “To Have And To Hold: Charlotte” Finale

Happy Friday! We’re just one day away from the season finale of OWN’s “To Have And To Hold: Charlotte” finale and boy is it going DOWN. On Saturday’s episode Alane accuses Tyyawdi of giving up too soon on her marriage and invites Juliana over to resolve their differences. Peter answers Josh’s proposal. And when Darhyl and Christine see a fertility doctor, their conflict about when to have children reignites.

Check out an exclusive clip below where Alane asks Juliana if she knew Josh had dated men.

Episode: Popping Off airs Saturday, August 3 (10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET/PT)

Hit the flip for more clips