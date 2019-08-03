A Lil’ Positivity: Tower Honoring Nipsey Hussle To Be Built In Front Of Marathon Clothing Store

Tower Dedicated To Nipsey Hussle Set To Be Built In Front Of Marathon Clothing Store

Lauren London took to Instagram to announce that the area surrounding Nipsey Marathon Clothing store will be shut down until further notice to allow for the construction of a tower in tribute to her long time boyfriend. Lauren addressed rumors about the store after there was gate placed in front of the property.

“As a notice to the public, we’re putting up a gate on Thursday, August 1st, 2019 to enclose the plaza at 3420 W. Slauson Ave to start the early development stages of the forthcoming Nipsey Hussle Tower to commemorate and honor the life and legacy of Nipsey,” London revealed. “The Marathon Store will remain closed, but you can shop online at TheMarathonClothing.com. Thank you.”

It is unclear if the tower will be ready in time for what would have been the rappers 34th birthday.