Bye Bye Brandon: Former ‘The Chi’ Actor Jason Mitchell’s Character Set To Be Killed-Off After Controversial Dismissal

“The Chi” To Kill Off Jason Mitchell’s Character For Season 3

We knew it was coming. But according to Variety, Season 3 of The Chi won’t include series lead Jason Mitchell, who was previously fired earlier this year due to accusations of inappropriate behavior.

Because of Mitchell’s was booted from the show, his character “Brandon” didn’t receive a proper ending in the show storyline. Showtime’s President of Entertainment Gary Levine told the outlet that Brandon will be killed off: “There is a lot of great life in The Chi, and there’s also death in The Chi, and that’s how we’ll be dealing with it.”

Mitchell was already being monitored closely after an alleged inappropriate incident with co-star Tiffany Boone.

Showtime’s other President of Entertainment, Jana Winograde, addressed the matter saying:

“We were made aware at the time that the allegations were made,” “Fox 21 conducted a thorough investigation. After that investigation, we all made the decision together that it was appropriate at that time to give him some training and guidance on appropriate behavior on set.”

Creator and executive producer Lena Waithe is set to have a role in Season 3 of The Chi. “I think it will be our best ever,” Levine said. “The stories remain incredibly vibrant.”