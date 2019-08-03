Netflix Creates A “Co-Watching” Contract That Both People In A Relationship Must Sign Before Binge-Watching

Netflix Has Created “Co-Watching” Contracts For Couples

If you’ve ever felt betrayed by your significant other after learning they watched an episode of y’all’s favorite show without you, Netflix might just have the solution for you. The streaming platform has decided to lay out some rules for binge-watching so that couples can reach an agreement before settling on something to watch.

The new “co-watching” contract is a document that both partners in a relationship must sign, with Netflix listed as a witness for the whole thing. The doc is to be used as an agreement to follow five rules before binge-watching a show together.

Those rules of engagement are as follows:

I won’t fall asleep

I won’t get distracted by my phone causing the other person to rewind because I missed something;

I won’t continue watching a show without the other person present;

I won’t talk whilst the show is on;

In the event that I come across a spoiler, I won’t share it with the other person.

This whole thing could definitely be a good idea for a lot us out there who have been left behind by spouses who watched an extra episode after their partner fell asleep early–but some of the rules don’t seem so practical. In the event of some serious binge-watching, it seems unlikely that nobody is going to pick up their phones–and it seems even more unlikely that someone will keep a spoiler to themselves. But it’s a nice sentiment, nonetheless.

Could you see your partner signing this co-watching contract?