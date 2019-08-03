Coupled Up: Meet Lamar Odom’s New Chisel-Caked Fitness Trainer Bae, Sabrina Parr

Lamar Odom Shows His New Girlfriend Some LOVE

Ex-NBA baller Lamar Odom has had a rough year after being kicked out of the Big 3 tournament, but at least he has a soft place to lay his head. Lamar just let folks know he’s back in a relationship. The father of three revealed he’s dating Atlanta area fitness trainer, Sabrina Parr.

Odom was brief with the details of his romance, but his coupled-up photo with his new bae speaks a thousand words. He wrote:

“ What we have is much more than they can see…”

Congrats to Lamar for finding love again.

