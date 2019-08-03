Coupled Up: Meet Lamar Odom’s New Chisel-Caked Fitness Trainer Bae, Sabrina Parr
Lamar Odom Shows His New Girlfriend Some LOVE
Ex-NBA baller Lamar Odom has had a rough year after being kicked out of the Big 3 tournament, but at least he has a soft place to lay his head. Lamar just let folks know he’s back in a relationship. The father of three revealed he’s dating Atlanta area fitness trainer, Sabrina Parr.
Odom was brief with the details of his romance, but his coupled-up photo with his new bae speaks a thousand words. He wrote:
“ What we have is much more than they can see…”
Congrats to Lamar for finding love again.
Been away for a while dealing with some things. But I’m back now and rejuvenated! . . I want to remind everyone (including myself) that you are HUMAN! You have a right to be imperfect, make mistakes, feel deeply and give yourself time! Don’t let anything in this world make you feel like you are less than because you‘re simply being human! Now let’s attack this week like its our last!!!! . . #mondaymotivation #happymonday #getuptoparr #backatit
This ain’t Walmart and I’m definitely not on clearance! Ppl be thinking they can just put you back on the shelf like they got time to come back and get you. Not knowing a real one gone come along and buy you at whatever cost real quick! Keep your value high no matter what ladies😉 . . #wcw #byob #buildyourownbutt #getuptoparrpersonaltraining #sabrinasdetoxtea #getuptoparrin2019 #getyourwaistuptoparr #loseinches #losefat #loseweight #detox #detoxtea #fitness #gutp #realbodiesmatter #realresults4realpeople #getuptoparr #sabrinas5dayfatflush #sabrinas10daycleanse #sabrinasworkoutplan #beforeandafter #realresults #workoutmotivation #fitnessjourney #atlanta
🍑Booty🍑 update 🚨🚨🚨 I’ve been building my own butt now for a few years and it’s coming along nicely! I’m working on my entire body as you can see but I was particularly adamant about changing my butt the natural way! Who’s out there tryna BYOB (build your own butt) but don’t know how???? . . #byob #buildyourownbutt #transformationtuesday #getuptoparrpersonaltraining #sabrinasdetoxtea #getuptoparrin2019 #getyourwaistuptoparr #loseinches #losefat #loseweight #detox #detoxtea #fitness #gutp #realbodiesmatter #realresults4realpeople #getuptoparr #sabrinas5dayfatflush #sabrinas10daycleanse #sabrinasworkoutplan #beforeandafter #realresults #workoutmotivation #fitnessjourney #atlanta
Just call me the TRANSFORMER!!!!! 3yrs of straight hard work no cheatin and I’m still gettin better 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽… . . Sooo… let’s talk about my transformation; What y’all wanna know???? And YES I use my detox tea all the time! And Yes you need to use it too! Click the link in my bio now!!! . . #transformationtuesday #transformation #getuptoparrpersonaltraining #sabrinasdetoxtea #getuptoparrin2019 #getyourwaistuptoparr #loseinches #losefat #loseweight #detox #detoxtea #fitness #gutp #realbodiesmatter #realresults4realpeople #getuptoparr #sabrinas5dayfatflush #sabrinas10daycleanse #sabrinasworkoutplan #beforeandafter #realresults #workoutmotivation #fitnessjourney #atlanta #houston #cleveland #newyork
My favorite time of the year 💦 ☀️ 👙….. . . I’m now accepting new male and female clients! Let me get you up to Parr real quick!!!! Click the link in my bio now!!! . . . #getuptoparrpersonaltraining #swimsuitseason #bikiniseason #summerbody #sabrinasdetoxtea #getuptoparrin2019 #getyourwaistuptoparr #loseinches #losefat #loseweight #detox #detoxtea #fitness #gutp #realbodiesmatter #realresults4realpeople #getuptoparr #sabrinas5dayfatflush #sabrinas10daycleanse #sabrinasworkoutplan #beforeandafter #realresults #workoutmotivation #fitnessjourney #atlanta
