Dead Wrong: Woman Allegedly Searched Obituaries To Rob Families While They Attended Funerals

Woman Used Obituaries To Rob People That Were Attending Funerals

According to the New York Post, a Bronx woman is being accused of preying on the grieving families by allegedly looking up the obituaries of their loved ones online and then burglarizing the homes of the family members while they were attending the funeral services.

Latonia Shelecia Stewart, 26, was slapped with multiple charges connected to six different break-ins that were reported between fall 2017 and spring 2018.

Prosecutors claim she targeted people who were attending their spouse’s wake or funeral services. She would allegedly look up the obituaries of the person who died and then track down where their loved ones lived and assumed they wouldn’t be home during the funeral and steal jewelry and other personal items from the residences.

Stewart was attempting to break into the home of a dead person on May 1, 2018, when cops caught her in the act. She allegedly had their obituary on her cellphone and her baby in the back seat.

She is facing 22 counts of burglary, grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny, criminal mischief, possession of burglar’s tools and three motor vehicle violations.