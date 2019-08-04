DaytonShooting 9 Dead, 26 Injured In Ohio Mass Shooting

Dayton, Ohio Mass Shooting

Another mass shooting has happened in the United States in less than 24 hours. After 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas killed 20 people and injured 26 at a Walmart in El Paso, a gunman opened fire in Dayton, Ohio.

NBC News reports that 9 people are dead and 26 injured after a gunman wearing body armor and armed with a rifle and high-capacity magazines opened fire on a line of people waiting to get inside Ned Peppers Bar in Dayton’s Oregon District.

Police responded to the scene quickly, in less than one minute, and killed the gunman whose been described as a “heavyset” white man.

Dayton mayor Nan Whaley noted police’s quick response but wondered why the mass shooting happened.

“If Dayton police had not gotten to the shooter in under a minute – and think about that, nine killed and 26 injured in under a minute – hundreds of people in the Oregon District would have been killed,” Whaley said during a press conference. “Clearly, the question has to be, why does Dayton have to be the 250th shooting in America?” Whaley said. “Two hundred and fifty this year. El Paso was 249, Dayton was 250.”

This is all so, so crazy and of course, deranged Dorito is offering nothing but “thoughts and prayers” for the people of Texas and the people of Ohio.

Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas, was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

….Melania and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the great people of Texas. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

