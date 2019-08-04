Mo Money: Draymond Green Reportedly Inks A $100 Million Extension With Warriors

Draymond Green Reportedly Signs A 4-Year Deal With Golden State

It looks like Golden State is focused on keeping their core players together.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Draymond Green and the Warriors have agreed to a four-year, $100 million maximum contract extension.

With free agency looming next summer, three-time All-Star Draymond Green has agreed to a four-year, $100M maximum contract extension with Golden State, agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2019

Prior to the big news, Green was set to hit the free agency market next summer–but if that were to happen, he would be highly sought after.

The three-time All-Star is considered to be the anchor that kept the Warriors steady during their five-year finals run. So, to prevent losing such a pivotal piece of their franchise, the Warriors decided to extend Draymond the biggest offer that they could.

Just last month, the Warriors and Klay Thompson agreed to a five-year, $190 million contract during this summer’s free agency.

Even though Green received the most money he could at this point in his career, if he had waited until free agency, he would’ve been able to seek out a bigger contract from the Warriors or another franchise. The choice he made–to not even consider another option–proves that star players like Steph Curry, Klay, and Draymond are looking to continue building something special as a unit.

Congrats to Draymond on the big bag!