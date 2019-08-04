Sweet Swirl Lovin’: ‘Queen & Slim’ Star Jodie Turner-Smith Goes Jewelry Shopping With Boo Thang Joshua Jackson
- By Bossip Staff
Joshua Jackson’s Romance With Jodie Turner-Smith Getting Serious
Looks like the love is still strong between ‘Queen & Slim’ star Jodi Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson. The couple were photographed jewelry shopping and grabbing lunch in Beverly Hills together this weekend.
And you know things are getting serious because his mom Fiona Jackson tagged along. So cute.
Check out more photos from their outing below:
