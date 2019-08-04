Sweet Swirl Lovin’: ‘Queen & Slim’ Star Jodie Turner-Smith Goes Jewelry Shopping With Boo Thang Joshua Jackson

- By Bossip Staff
Jodie Turner-Smith Lunches In Beverly Hills with Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson’s Romance With Jodie Turner-Smith Getting Serious

Looks like the love is still strong between ‘Queen & Slim’ star Jodi Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson. The couple were photographed jewelry shopping and grabbing lunch in Beverly Hills together this weekend.

Jodie Turner-Smith Jewelry Shops In Beverly Hills with Joshua Jackson

And you know things are getting serious because his mom Fiona Jackson tagged along. So cute.

Check out more photos from their outing below:

