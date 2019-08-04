RHOA Cast Comes To Toronto Carnival, Plump Peach Whinin’ Ensues

“Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Attend Toronto Carnival, #RHOA Cameras Roll

The ladies of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 12 are enjoying a cast trip to Toronto for Carnival.

Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Marlo Hampton, and Tanya Sam got all dolled up in feathers for the occasion…

and they got their whine on atop a Hennessy Canada sponsored truck.

The ladies later all posed together at the Carribean Carnival’s King And Queen Showcase at Lamport Stadium. Other RHOA stars spotted on scene included NeNe Leakes, Eva Marcille, and Yovanna Love.

Fun times look like they were had, this will all be shown during season 12 after it premieres this November.

See more of the feathered and festive housewives on the flip.