Ash & Tiddays: Hot Boy Boosie Had Wayyy Too Much Fun At Trouble’s P-Poppingly Delicious Pickle Pordy

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 12

Hilarious Reactions To Boosie’s Cucumber Party Shenanigans

By now, you’ve either been DISGUSTED or intrigued (*insert creep eyes*) by Trouble’s p-poppingly delicious pool party that had all kind of nasty cucumber shenanigans and Boosie having the time of his freaknasty life. So much so, that he appears to be suspended on Instagram for posting all the filth that spilled onto Twitter and sent everything swerving wayyy left.

Peep the hilarous hysteria over Boosie’s cucumber party shenanigans on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.