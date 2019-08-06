Ash & Tiddays: Hot Boy Boosie Had Wayyy Too Much Fun At Trouble’s P-Poppingly Delicious Pickle Pordy
- By Bossip Staff
Hilarious Reactions To Boosie’s Cucumber Party Shenanigans
By now, you’ve either been DISGUSTED or intrigued (*insert creep eyes*) by Trouble’s p-poppingly delicious pool party that had all kind of nasty cucumber shenanigans and Boosie having the time of his freaknasty life. So much so, that he appears to be suspended on Instagram for posting all the filth that spilled onto Twitter and sent everything swerving wayyy left.
Peep the hilarous hysteria over Boosie’s cucumber party shenanigans on the flip.
