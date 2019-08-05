Hero Glendon Oakley Burst Into Tears #ElPasoShooting After Saving Several Children [Video]

Glendon Oakley Talks #ElPasoShooting, Saving Scared Children

The #ElPasoShooting isn’t just “another mass shooting”, 20 people were shot dead and 26 others were struck with bullets and were left bleeding to the floor of Walmart.

That reality isn’t lost on Glendon Oakley. The heroic off-duty Army serviceman was inside the store when the massacre began and drew his licensed gun to help usher scared children to safety.

He spoke to the media about his brave act and he made it clear that he wants no parts of the “hero” title. In fact, what he saw in Walmart this week will likely torment him for the rest of his life.

Press play below to see what he has to say.

God bless this brotha. Hopefully, he and the rest of the victims’ families can find peace one day.