Where Was Dream Doll? Blac Chyna Seen Back ‘Buddy Buddy’ With Estranged Teen Lover YBN Almighty Jay

Blac Chyna And YBN Almighty Jay Seen Together In Houston

What’s going on here???

Just a few weeks ago YBN Almighty Jay accompanied Dream Doll to Colombia while she got her tummy knifed up and took her on a helicopter date while she recovered. But now, it seems the teen is back being friendly with his ex-GF Blac Chyna.

The pair was spotted visiting a Houston area restaurant together. Seems like Chyna was on Jay’s turf since (we assume) he lives in Houston. He is signed to Texas area music label Rap-A-Lot.

Their reunion is interesting because in a recent ‘Breakfast Club‘ interview, Chyna acted like she was completely done “playing” with Jay. But here they are, again…

Meanwhile, Dream Doll seems to already know what Jay has been up to. She’s already dropped him like a bad habit. Dream reminded everyone that she’s “single” on her IG page, despite canoodling with the teen just a few weeks ago.

In related news, Blac Chyna noticeably switched her hair up to red finger waves for her reunion with her teen lover. Are you feeling Chyna’s new hairstyle?

Hit the flip for more of Blac Chyna and her new red hairdo.