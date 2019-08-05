Wait…What? Former Ohio University Star D.J. Cooper Suspended After Drug Test Showed He Was Pregnant

D.J. Cooper Suspended By FIBA For Suspicious Drug Test Results

D.J. Cooper, who was once a stand-out basketball player during his time at Ohio University, was suspended from competition by the International Basketball Federation (better known as FIBA) back in 2018.

Now, according to a new report from Eurohoops, Cooper’s two-year-long suspension came after a drug test administered by the governing body revealed that he was pregnant.

Cooper–who was looking to join the Bosnian national team last year–tested positive for human chorionic gonadotropin, a hormone that’s produced by pregnant women. Of course, this means that the urine used for the test wasn’t actually his, but instead, came from Cooper’s pregnant girlfriend.

FIBA immediately suspended the player for fraud. Cooper’s suspension means that he is ineligible to play internationally until June of 2020.

D.J. played for the Bobcats from 2009-2013, starting in nearly every game in his collegiate career. After going undrafted, the guard took his talents to Europe. He played two seasons in the Greek League, for both Panathinaikos and AEK Athens, and then three in the French league with three different teams.

So, for anyone out there looking to pass a drug test with their significant other’s pee–you should probably consider the fact that pregnancy is detectable through urine.