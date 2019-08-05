Happy Gunna Day: Gunna Gets Honored With His Very Own Day In Chicago

Gunna Gets Honored With His Own Day In Chicago

Gunna is seriously raking in the accolades.

On Saturday, August 3, the College Park, Georgia native announced that he was being honored with his own day in Chicago.

Joining his most recent honor of being inducted into the 2019 XXL Freshman Class, the rapper shared his latest bit of good news on his Instagram Story. The photo he posted shows the decry, which was granted on behalf of the Community Schools Initiative.

“On Sat. Aug. 3, 2019, Chicago Illinois South Shore International College Preparatory High School would like to proclaim today Gunna Day!” the letter reads. “In tribute to your first ballot hall of fame music career on and off the stage and your wonderful work providing billions of youth around the world to have the audacity to hope against all odds.”

The rapper finished off the post by writing “Thank you so much Chicago” over the image.

Gunna’s latest honor coincides with his appearance in Chicago for his performance at Lollapalooza.

Congrats to Gunna on having his very own day in Chicago!