ElPasoShooting Rihanna, Cardi B & More Respond To Ya’lls Ain’t Doing Sh**, Domestic Terrorism Enabling President

Celebrities React To The Mass Shootings In Texas, Ohio and California

This weekend was full of tragedy, once again, due to acts of gun violence and domestic terrorism.

First, 20 people were left dead and 26 injured in a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas on Saturday. The suspected gunman, Patrick Crusius, is said to have left an anti-immigrant and racist memo on an anonymous message board less than a half hour before the shooting.

Then on Sunday, Connor Betts opened fire in Dayton’s entertainment district, leaving nine people dead and 27 injured, according to USA Today. The shooter, who was armed with an assault weapon and dressed in body armor, was killed by cops who responded to the call.

All of this comes just days after there was ANOTHER shooting at a garlic festival in California that left three people dead and 12 wounded, according to TIME.

It’s truly ridiculous and celebs are continuing to speak out. One poignant point came from Rihanna, who’s rarely scared to call out folks in power.

When the raggedy orange must of a man in the White House tried to condemn the El Paso shooting, Rihanna called out Trump’s hypocrisy and inability to take effective action:

“Um… Donald, you spelt ‘terrorism’ wrong,” she started. “Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back, hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead. This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy! Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA! Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!!! My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims and the communities affected and traumatized, from Texas, California, and Ohio! I’m so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! NOBODY!”

