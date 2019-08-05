Hometown Heroine: Cropover Queen RihRih Returns To Barbados To Live It Up

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 3

Rihanna

Source: Kyle Babb / SplashNews / Splash News

Rihanna Photographed Partying In Barbados After Criticizing Trump On Social Media

Our girl RihRih was photographed living it up in Bridgetown Sunday night. The singer was all smiles as she greeted friends and family at a party just one day before Crop Over in her hometown Bridgetown, Barbados.

Rihanna

Source: Kyle Babb / SplashNews / Splash News

Looks like a fun time was had. Check out more photos below then hit the flip for the latest shots from her Savage x Fenty campaign.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Bangers, For Your Viewing Pleasure, Multi

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.